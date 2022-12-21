Restock your weather emergency kit before the pre-Christmas winter storm hits Michigan

With a storm looming, right now would be the perfect time to restock your emergency kits for your home or car.

According to experts, the pre-Christmas weekend storm that is approaching comes with the potential for power outages across Metro Detroit.

That said, it’s always a good idea to be prepared for the worst case scenario.

Winter safety tips: How to prepare as dangerous pre-Christmas storm approaches Michigan

Below is a checklist of items you should have on hand according to the Red Cross.

Survival kit checklist:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store)

Deluxe family first aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blanket

If you have children or pets in your household, consider these for your checklist:

Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)

Baby supplies

Games and activities for children

Pet supplies

Two-way radios

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Manual can opener

