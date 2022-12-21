32º

Restock your weather emergency kit before the pre-Christmas winter storm hits Michigan

Red Cross provides checklist for emergency kits

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

With a storm looming, right now would be the perfect time to restock your emergency kits for your home or car.

According to experts, the pre-Christmas weekend storm that is approaching comes with the potential for power outages across Metro Detroit.

That said, it’s always a good idea to be prepared for the worst case scenario.

Below is a checklist of items you should have on hand according to the Red Cross.

Survival kit checklist:

  • Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
  • Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)
  • Extra batteries (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store)
  • Deluxe family first aid kit
  • Medications (7-day supply) and medical items
  • Multi-purpose tool
  • Sanitation and personal hygiene items
  • Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
  • Cell phone with chargers 
  • Family and emergency contact information
  • Extra cash
  • Emergency blanket

If you have children or pets in your household, consider these for your checklist:

  • Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)
  • Baby supplies
  • Games and activities for children
  • Pet supplies
  • Two-way radios
  • Extra set of car keys and house keys
  • Manual can opener

