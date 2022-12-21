Restock your weather emergency kit before the pre-Christmas winter storm hits Michigan

With a storm looming, right now would be the perfect time to restock your emergency kits for your home or car.
According to experts, the pre-Christmas weekend storm that is approaching comes with the potential for power outages across Metro Detroit.
That said, it’s always a good idea to be prepared for the worst case scenario.
Below is a checklist of items you should have on hand according to the Red Cross.
Survival kit checklist:
- Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
- Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
- Flashlight
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)
- Extra batteries (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store)
- Deluxe family first aid kit
- Medications (7-day supply) and medical items
- Multi-purpose tool
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
- Cell phone with chargers
- Family and emergency contact information
- Extra cash
- Emergency blanket
If you have children or pets in your household, consider these for your checklist:
- Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)
- Baby supplies
- Games and activities for children
- Pet supplies
- Two-way radios
- Extra set of car keys and house keys
- Manual can opener