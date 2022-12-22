Police seek suspects linked to armed robbery of delivery truck driver on Detroit’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two suspects linked to an armed robbery of a delivery truck driver on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 3:20 p.m. on Pickford Street and Glastonbury Avenue.

The delivery truck driver returned to his vehicle and was approached by two suspects wearing ski masks. One of the suspects was carrying an unknown handgun and threatened the victim.

The other suspect unloaded several items.

The suspects fled in an SUV in an unknown direction.