2 arrested after break-in suspect crashes Jeep into 2 Detroit police vehicles

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after police say they broke into a business in Detroit.

The incident happened at 4:37 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 23) at a business in the 17200 block of West McNichols.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a breaking and entering of a business. When officers arrived, they noticed multiple people fleeing the business.

One of those fleeing was a person in a white Jeep. The Jeep had been used to break into the business, according to police.

While officers were pursuing suspects, the Jeep returned to the area. Police said the Jeep struck a police vehicle with a patrol supervisor inside. The driver of the Jeep then struck a second police vehicle, that vehicle had two Detroit police officers inside.

A Detroit police officer shot once at the suspect. The bullet struck the Jeep, but the suspect was not shot.

Police said two suspects, including the driver of the Jeep, are currently in custody. Neither were injured during the arrests.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries and are expected to recover.

As per Detroit police policy, the shooting will be investigated. The investigation into the breaking and entering is ongoing.

