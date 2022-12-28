Detroit investigators identify man, woman in abduction like viral video

DETROIT – Investigators have identified the two people in a recent viral video where it looked like a woman was being abducted in Detroit.

The viral video shows a man forcing a woman into a rental van in an alley by 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

According to police officials, the man, 32, and the woman, 39, are in a relationship with each other and initially left a Christmas party before the recorded situation.

Officials say that the couple had an argument in the rental van, the 39-year-old woman got out of the van and the 32-year-old boyfriend forced her back inside the vehicle.

Police were able to track down who rented the van and after contacting the rentee, he told officials that he let the 32-year-old in the video borrow the vehicle.

Detroit officials told Local 4 that they saw this video going viral on Instagram and that they started the investigation on their own. No one involved with the situation or whoever captured the video alerted the police.

