Former Detroit football star Jayru Campbell accused of threatening police in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Former Detroit high school football star Jayru Campbell is facing charges after officials said he threatened police with scissors while holding his 2-year-old daughter at an Auburn Hills psychiatric hospital.

Officers from Auburn Hills were called at 8:40 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) to the Havenwyck Hospital at 1525 University Drive for reports of someone threatening hospital staff members.

When they arrived, police said they found Campbell, 25, holding his 2-year-old daughter and a pair of scissors. Campbell was demanding that a family member be released from the hospital, according to authorities.

Campbell is accused of threatening officers several times during an hour-long standoff.

Police eventually convinced Campbell to drop the scissors, release his daughter, and surrender. He was taken into custody without further incident and brought to the Oakland County Jail.

Nobody was injured.

“I commend the actions of our officers, who were on scene during this very dynamic situation,” Auburn Hills police Chief Ryan Gagnon said. “The officers maintained their composure and used time and space, which allowed them to de-escalate the situation and negotiate with the person. We are grateful for the outcome and that no one was injured during this incident.”

Campbell is charged with three counts of felonious assault on a police officer and three misdemeanor charges: fourth-degree child abuse, disturbing the peace, and trespassing.

Each felonious assault charge carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison. The child abuse misdemeanor has a maximum penalty of one year in jail or probation for up to five years. Disturbing the peace holds a maximum penalty of 90 days, and trespassing holds a maximum penalty of 30 days.

Campbell was arraigned Wednesday at 52-3 District Court. He was issued a $30,000 cash bond, no 10%.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 17.