Detroit police looking for suspect who fatally shot person in chest, stole their car

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect accused of fatally shooting someone and then stealing their car and other valuables.

Detroit police say that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, a person was fatally shot in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the chest. Police say the victim was approached by a person who pulled out a handgun and fired it. The shooter then reportedly stole the victim’s car keys and other valuables.

The person shot was taken to the hospital where they were first listed in critical condition, and then later pronounced dead, officials said. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The shooter is said to have fled the scene in the victim’s dark gray 2018 Dodge Journey, which has the Michigan license plate DYN1663. The shooter is believed to be a Black male, and was wearing a black jacket, gloves and dark colored shoes, police said.

No images of the suspect were provided.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 313-596-2260, or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

No other details have been provided at this time.