Macomb County woman murders husband by shooting him in head following argument, officials say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her husband by shooting him in the back of the head following an argument, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27) at a home in the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue in Eastpointe.

When officers arrived, they said they found Carletta Johnson, 42, of Eastpointe, tending to a 43-year-old man. The man had a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

Johnson was frantic and told police that she had shot her husband, officials said. Her children were also inside the home, according to authorities.

Several guns, including the pistol used in the shooting, were among the items taken from the home as evidence.

“Gun violence is not the answer to an argument,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Johnson is charged with second-degree murder, a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison, and one felony firearm violation.

She was arraigned Wednesday in Eastpointe District Court and received a $1 million bond, cash/surety. If released, she must wear a GPS tether and is not allowed to have contact with her children.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.