10 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Wednesday

A dense fog advisory has been issued for 10 Southeast Michigan counties for all of Wednesday morning and part of the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. on Jan. 4: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility in these counties is low, about a quarter mile or less.

Low visibility means road conditions can be dangerous. Officials urge people to drive slowly and cautiously, to use your headlights, and to leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. View our real-time traffic map here.

Though the dense fog advisory is in effect until 1 p.m., the NWS says it may begin to dissipate in the late morning.

Check out our interactive radar below.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Weather links