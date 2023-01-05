23-year-old man charged with shooting at undercover Dearborn police officer

(Brennan Linsley, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – A 23-year-old man has been charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn police officer.

The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 2) around 6 a.m. when Dearborn undercover police officers were investigating a stolen car from Dearborn.

When officers located the stolen vehicle, alleged suspect Eshaun Phillip Blanding, 23, started shooting at the undercover officer’s car.

A bullet went through the officer’s hoodie, but he was not harmed.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Blanding of Detroit with carjacking a Dearborn man’s car.

He is also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm, and one count of possession of a police scanner during a felony.

Blanding was arraigned Thursday afternoon at the 36th District Court and given a $750,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.