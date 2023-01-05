Utility worker finds body buried in shallow grave on Detroit’s east side

A utility worker found a body buried in a shallow grave on Detroit’s east side. The discovery occurred Wednesday (Jan. 4) on Hildale near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

Police confirmed they were human remains, but it was atypical of how it has been handled.

What started with a flood of uniformed officers quickly gave way to detectives, then the FBI rolled in with its evidence response team. Typically Detroit police and its crime scene techs process the scene when a discovery like this is made, not Wednesday night, though.

Police were called out after a utility worker reported seeing a body part sticking out of a shallow grave in the rear of the home.

Neighbors who were not home when all this started up told Local 4 the abandoned homes on the block have been a plague for a long time.

The grave was found in the rear of an abandoned home which sits next to another abandoned home and there we’re more on the block.

After going back with shovels and tools, the group returned up front late Wednesday night to gear up in white suits.

The Detroit Police Department will not confirm the gender of the remains at this hour.