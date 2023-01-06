Detroit native caught in the middle of police chase hospitalized from injuries

A Detroit native desperately needs help after being in the middle of a police chase. Elijah Hall says he was headed to visit his mother on the city’s east side when the suspect vehicle crashed into him. He was hospitalized with injuries and is unable to work. This whole situation has left that father and son traumatized. Also, the family’s car was totaled, and the injuries Hall walked away with left him unable to return to work.

“As a father, I look to protect him from these situations and to be smack dab in the middle with no control, hoping that my son is still alive,” said Hall.

The suspect, Willie Lee Allen, 29, was running from Warren police. The video taken by a passerby shows the end of the police chase that started in Warren on Monday (Jan. 2), ending near 8 Mile Road and Fenelon Street, in Detroit.

One of the cars seen smoking in the video belonged to Hall.

“Next thing I know, I’m heading straight into this pole thinking, is this going to be my last moments with my son,” Hall said.

Hall and his 13-year-old were in town from Ohio, visiting family, when he was in the middle of the police pursuit and shootout.

They had barely made it out of the car that was hit by Allen’s vehicle when they heard gunshots.

“At that point, I’m hoping that we don’t get hit with a bullet, telling my son to get down,” Hall said. “We’re still in shock at this point.”

Hall suffered injuries to his leg and was transported to the hospital. His son also suffered minor injuries. The family’s only car, a Dodge Dart, was totaled. He says doctors could only do so much, as he has to see a neurologist.

“They said they got to stick some needles and stuff in my leg to see how deep the nerve damage went,” Hall said. “My insurance doesn’t cover those types of visits.”

Hall hasn’t been back to work since the incident, which at least temporarily changed his life. He says the job requires him to be on his feet, and he has nerve pain and numbness because of the incident.

“I have a whole family to take care of,” Hall said. “My wife and children look to me for support.”

Hall has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses since he hasn’t been able to return to his job as a maintenance supervisor at General Motors.