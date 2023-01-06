Michigan man planning to ‘have some fun’ after winning $500,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

EAST TAWAS, Mich. – A Michigan man said he’s planning to “have some fun” with the $500,000 he won on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The 51-year-old man from Iosco County said he won playing the instant game, “The Perfect Gift.” He bought the winning ticket Nov. 23 at Miners Grove, a liquor store on North Wilber Road in East Tawas.

“I purchased the ticket the night before Thanksgiving and then scratched it the next day while me and my wife were making Thanksgiving dinner,” he said. “When I saw I won $500,000, I was in disbelief. I had my wife check the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right.”

The man visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed his prize. He chose to remain anonymous.

“I am so grateful to have won a $500,000 prize,” he said. “I have been playing the lottery for a long time, and it feels great that it finally paid off. ... I don’t have any specific plans in mind for the money yet, but I am looking forward to having some fun with it.”