Detroit police want help finding missing 21-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Courtney Jacobs was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) in the 15200 block of W. Chicago in Detroit.
Jacobs left the location in an older white pick-up truck and did not return to her home located in the 12100 block of Otsego Street in Detroit.
According to her mother, she suffers from medical issues.
|Courtney Jacobs
|Details
|Age
|21
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Red or auburn
|Weight
|145 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.