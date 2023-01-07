Detroit police want help finding missing 21-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Courtney Jacobs was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) in the 15200 block of W. Chicago in Detroit.

Jacobs left the location in an older white pick-up truck and did not return to her home located in the 12100 block of Otsego Street in Detroit.

According to her mother, she suffers from medical issues.

Courtney Jacobs Details Age 21 Height 5′4″ Hair Red or auburn Weight 145 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

