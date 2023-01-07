37º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 21-year-old woman

Courtney Jacobs last seen on Dec. 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Michigan Woman, Missing Woman
Police are seeking information about a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Courtney Jacobs was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) in the 15200 block of W. Chicago in Detroit.

Jacobs left the location in an older white pick-up truck and did not return to her home located in the 12100 block of Otsego Street in Detroit.

According to her mother, she suffers from medical issues.

Courtney JacobsDetails
Age21
Height5′4″
HairRed or auburn
Weight145 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter