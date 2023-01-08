4 arrested in shooting outside of Oak Park High School; 2 schools to be closed Monday

OAK PARK, Mich. – The Oak Park school district announced Saturday that four individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting that took place outside of Oak Park High School on Friday.

In response to the shooting, classes are canceled for students at Oak Park High School and NOVA Academy students on Monday, Jan. 9.

The district put out a statement on Facebook saying three of the students that were taken into custody attend Southfield A&T High School and one student is from Thurston High School in Redford Township.

While school is closed for students at the two schools, all other Pre-K-Grade 8 schools remain open for both students and staff. Staff at Oak Park High School and NOVA Academy are to report to Oak Park High School on Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

The district mentions in the Facebook post that there will be more safety initiatives in place in response to the shooting.

Below is what the district’s safety strategy will look like:

Coordination and emergency planning with Oak Park Public Safety and local medical/health authorities

Development of extensive “Crisis Plans” for each school, updated annually and including evacuation sites, shelter-in-place details and parent communication directives

The employment of a designated school safety officer and creation of crisis management and intervention teams in all schools

Securing all entrances at schools

Staff, student, and visitor identification badges

Intermittent safety drills conducted during the school year, including lockdown and intruder drills

Utilization of interior and exterior digital cameras to monitor and record video surveillance images 24/7

Ongoing safety training for employees, including substitute teachers

Staff members designated to assist special needs students in an emergency/crisis

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, please contact Oak Park Public Safety at (248) 691-7520.

Previous coverage -- Police: Victim, suspect of shooting outside Oak Park High School have been identified