Feel the Bern: Lions win over Packers ‘pure, delightful madness’

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions greets fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It was madness -- pure delightful madness. Not the bad kind of madness. The good kind.

When you’ve beaten back the bully on his own turf. And showed the football world how to take down a nemesis.

That’s what happened at Lambeau Field this past Sunday night. On the frozen tundra. The Lions said to the Packers…”I got your frozen tundra right here.” And a prime time national TV audience watched as the Lions said WE BELONG!

The joy on the faces of the players after it was over was one of satisfaction and relief. Satisfaction that they had punched the brute in the nose and the brute failed to punch back. And they did it in front of Packers fans. But also Lions fans who came from afar to witness the whippin’.

Lions players ran to the stands and gave out highs fives as they shared the relief.

So ding ding the witch is dead. Enjoy the moment and the satisfaction and the relief. Because if you know anything about sports the next witch is just around the corner.