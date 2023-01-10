Morning 4: Where’s our normal, snowy Michigan winter? 4Warn meteorologist explains -- and other stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Paul Gross explains: Where’s the snow? Where’s winter?

The one thing about being a broadcast meteorologist is that I always have a firm grip on what people are wondering about our weather.

Whether it be coming up to me in a store and asking, e-mailing me, or commenting on social media, I know the weather pulse of our area! And the question on almost everybody’s minds these days is “where in the world is winter?”

Back in early November, Back in early November, I posted a very detailed article here on ClickOnDetroit explaining my outlook for this coming winter, which you can see here. One of the key takeaways from that article is that I expected a winter with longer than normal stretches of the same weather, as opposed to the more frequent variations we get in a typical winter. (Is there such thing as a typical winter anymore? That’s a discussion for another time).

Here’s a look at what’s happened so far.

Can you stay anonymous if you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Michigan?

Can you remain anonymous in Michigan if you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions prize?

Yes, but there are some steps you’re going to have to take. But, that’s OK, you’ve got time. You’re rich now.

Learn more here.

Bernstein apologizes after criticizing fellow Michigan Supreme Court justice for hiring ex-convict

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein has apologized to a fellow justice after criticizing her decision to hire an ex-convict to serve as a clerk.

Read the report here.

Macomb County woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend during argument at her home, police say

A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend during an argument at her home, officials said. The shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. Nov. 18 at a home in Bruce Township, according to authorities.

Read more here.