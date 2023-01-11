Grosse Pointe Farms lawyer arraigned on charges linked to embezzlement of Carhartt heiress

Grosse Pointe Farms Attorney David P. Sutherland was arraigned on charges of embezzling millions of dollars from Carhartt heiress Gretchen Carhartt Valade.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Grosse Pointe Farms Attorney David P. Sutherland was arraigned on charges of embezzling millions of dollars from Carhartt heiress Gretchen Carhartt Valade.

The 57-year-old turned himself in Wednesday (Jan. 11), where he appeared before Judge Charles T. Berschback in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court.

Sutherland was arraigned on the following charges:

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony

Two counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, 20-year felonies

One count of embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult - $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony

Berschback ordered Sutherland to pay a $250,000 cash or surety bond, required him to surrender his passport, and ordered that he be issued a GPS tether.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office accuses Sutherland of stealing from Carhartt Valade as she grew older and frailer.

“Mr. Sutherland abused his authority as an attorney and trusted advisor to steal millions from a long-time client and must be held accountable,” said Nessel. “Our elderly populations are particularly susceptible to financial exploitations, and my Financial Crimes Division is prepared to hold these bad actors accountable for such egregious and illegal violations of their client’s trust.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.