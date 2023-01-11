Youth hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing patients could face total of 27 charges

A former youth hockey sports doctor is facing more allegations of sexual abuse, and prosecutors are saying he could have up to 27 charges against him.

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A former youth hockey sports doctor is facing more allegations of sexual abuse, and prosecutors are saying he could have up to 27 charges against him.

Farmington’s Zvi Levran, 66, went before an Oakland County judge on three new counts on Wednesday, bringing the total number of charges for the doctor to more than two dozen.

Even the judge recognized the mounting legal trouble today, noting the number of charges outweighs any bond considerations for the urologist.

The doctor was first arrested and charged with seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in October the day after his last home medical exam of a 19-year-old man.

Read: What we know about an Oakland County doctor accused of abusing children

So far, Levran has pleaded not guilty to all 25 charges that are currently against him.

The Oakland County prosecutor said Levran is expected to be arraigned on two more charges out of West Bloomfield very soon, bringing the total up to 27 charges.

Levran has been giving treatment and sport exams to mainly youth hockey players from high school and travel teams in Michigan and Minnesota for nearly 25 years.

Latest: Youth hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing patients at Farmington Hills home faces new charges