Downriver works to reinvent itself through new businesses, downtowns, waterfronts

On a cold afternoon in December, Local 4 photog (and fellow coffee drinker) Norm Fairhurst and I were driving through downtown Wyandotte. It was all part of our research for a story on Downriver development, recreation and new regional business.

Suddenly, I saw the word “patisserie” on a storefront. And anytime I see pastry, that’s a full stop and cause for further taste testing/investigation. ALWAYS.

We walked inside and met Chafic Chemeissani, the owner of La Crème Patisserie, along with his case full of delicious treats.

Thanks La Crème Patisserie for my sugar fix! So delish.. pic.twitter.com/AWb5PRfRpI — Christy McDonald (@ChristyTV) December 14, 2022

Chafic only opened his shop 6 months ago, and he is in love with Wyandotte. He’s just part of a changing Downriver community that’s looking to entice more visitors to Southern Wayne County. (and believe me, the eclairs are worth it!!)

But it goes beyond new small businesses - there’s a marketing campaign for the entire region – all 18 communities – called Destination Downriver. It sells the idea of recreation, the amazing water resources, bustling downtowns and more.

But it’s not only branding. A new economic development group is putting a plan together to redevelop old industrial spots (steel & coal) along the waterfront. The state has chipped in a $1.6 million dollar grant.

Check out my story on Local 4 News at 5:45 p.m. today. It really starts a larger conversation of what does an entire region do to reinvent itself?

We want to hear from you

I want to hear from you – what are the hidden gems and your favorite spots downriver? Could be an excellent business, secret kayak spot, delicious diner.. send them my way! I’ll share them on a special streaming Local 4+ Destination Downriver Wednesday at 12:30p