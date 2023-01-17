Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store

DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side.

Fatal shooting

Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Detroit police Chief James White said that man has been identified as Bradley Doss Thurman.

Thurman, 19, of Detroit, stole Golden’s keys and other valuables before driving away in her gray 2018 Dodge Journey SUV, leaving her injured in the parking lot, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found Golden in critical condition and rushed her to Sinai Grace Hospital, where she worked as a respiratory therapist. She died from her injuries.

Tracie Golden (WDIV)

“She would have given up the keys, the wallet, anything,” her husband, John Golden, said.

SUV found after armed robbery

The day after the shooting, officials received a call about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

Investigators reviewed video of the suspected robber and determined he was the same person who shot Golden, they said.

Golden’s SUV was recovered at the scene of the robbery, according to White.

Officials released video of Thurman, calling him a person of interest. That’s when he was ultimately identified.

Thurman arrested, charged

White said officers located Thurman and kept an eye on him until it was safe to make an arrest. They took him into custody Friday (Jan. 13) on the street.

Thurman was arraigned Monday on the charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, and two felony firearm violations.

He received a $4 million cash bond and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 24, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Jan. 31.

“It means everything to me and our family,” John Golden said. “It’s not over, and I will never have closure, because my angel is not here. Never.”

Thurman spoke to investigators, and they believe they know his motive for the shooting. They believe the crime was spur of the moment, and Golden was not specifically targeted.

Officials continue to investigate.

You can watch the full update from White below.

