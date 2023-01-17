Watch: Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store

Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police provided an update Tuesday on the carjacking that lead to the death of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened at 10:42 p.m. Dec. 28 on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.

She had stopped there for juice, and as she left the store and got near her SUV, a man in dark clothing walked toward her from the other end of the parking lot, according to authorities.

That man pulled out a gun and shot Golden in the stomach.

She was rushed to Sinai Grace Hospital, where she worked as a respiratory therapist, and pronounced dead.

“We take it day by day,” said family friend Lora Davis. “Put those guns down. This is senseless. We should love one another.”

Police said the man who shot Golden took off in her gray Dodge Journey SUV. The vehicle was recovered one day later at the scene of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on East 7 Mile Road.

Detroit police Chief James White announced during the briefing that Bradley Thurman has been arrested in the case. He’s charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, five counts of armed robbery, and seven felony firearm violations.