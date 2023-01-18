Report: Detroit Metropolitan Airport deemed one of the top 10 airports in the nation

ROMULUS, Mich. – A report has ranked the top 10 airports in the United States based on how many flight delays they had in 2022, and Detroit Metropolitan Airport made the cut.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport has been ranked as a top airport in the United States, according to a report conducted by the Family Destinations Guide.

With FAA issues, government issues, airport malfunctions and weather, airports experienced all types of delay situations in 2022.

With that, delays were very common at airports all across the United States. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were over 1 million delayed flights in the United States in 2022.

According to the report by the Family Destinations Guide, they ranked the top 10 airports to travel through based on flight delays and cancellations.

The report showed that Orlando International Airport in Florida was ranked the worst airport with 28.24% delayed flights in 2022. Other airports that were ranked as the worst airport were John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

When it comes to the best airport for travel, Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah ranked as No. 1 with just 14% of flight delays in 2022.

Inside the McNamara terminal in the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. (WDIV)

Below are the top 10 airports for travel based on the percentage of flight delays in 2022:

Salt Lake City International Airport. Salt Lake City, Utah Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport Atlanta, Georgia Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Seattle, Washington Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Minneapolis, Minnesota Detroit Metropolitan Airport Detroit, Michigan San Francisco International Airport. San Francisco, California George Bush Intercontinental Airport Houston, Texas Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Charlotte, North Carolina Washington Dulles International Airport Washington DC Chicago O’Hare International Airport Chicago, Illinois

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (Wayne County Airport Authority/Vito Palmisano)

