Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Deasia Danayaih Williams was last seen Tuesday (Jan. 17) when she was dropped off at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans with white and gray Jordan shoes.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Deasia Danayaih Williams Details Age 15 Height 5′6″ Hair Black braided with blonde highlights Weight 100 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

