Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Deasia Danayaih Williams last seen on Jan. 17

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Deasia Danayaih Williams was last seen Tuesday (Jan. 17) when she was dropped off at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans with white and gray Jordan shoes.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Deasia Danayaih WilliamsDetails
Age15
Height5′6″
HairBlack braided with blonde highlights
Weight100 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

