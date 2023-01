One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville.

Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest.

The man was caught selling prescription pills and ecstasy.

All further information regarding his name or booking photo will be released once he is arraigned.