Morning 4: Gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting in Redford Township -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

2 clerks in custody after man shot, killed at Redford Township gas station

Two clerks are in police custody after a man was fatally shot at a gas station in Redford Township early Friday morning.

Michigan man sentenced to prison after taking teen girl across state lines to sexually assault her

A Sanilac County man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to taking a 15-year-old girl across state lines with the intent to sexually assault her.

Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County

The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus.

Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer

As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith.

She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a new Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.

