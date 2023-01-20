Police seek man, 59, in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are looking for a 59-year-old man who is considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township.

Police identified the suspected shooter on Thursday while investigating the apparent homicide of a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth. At around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, the woman -- identified as Andrea Grant -- was found dead inside a vehicle with several bullet holes in it in the parking lot of a business plaza on Plaza Drive, near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.

Previously: Police: Woman shot and killed in Pittsfield Township parking lot

Pittsfield Township police initially said they believed this wasn’t a random shooting and that the woman was targeted. Officials later said they identified the suspect as 59-year-old Michael Anthony Elinski (pictured above).

The whereabouts of Elinski are currently unknown, officials said. Elinski is described as standing 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s confidential tip line at 734-822-4958, or the department’s front desk at 734-822-4911.