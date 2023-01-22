Morning 4: Wayne County car dealership ranked as No. 1 in the world -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 dealership in the world

A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 car dealership in the world.

Tom Brown, of Bill Brown Ford, couldn’t contain his excitement. “We’re tickled, kind of on cloud nine right now!”

The Livonia dealership is officially the best in the world.

Read more here.

An unofficial ranking of ranch dressing from various chain restaurants

They say there is nothing more American than apple pie, but I get to differ. In the year 2023, there is nothing more American than ranch dressing.

See the rankings here.

China rings in Year of Rabbit with most COVID rules lifted

People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago.

Learn more here.

Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs

From PFAS in our Michigan freshwater fish to the Detroit Free Press layoffs. Catch up with what is going on in the state of Michigan with Sunday’s Flashpoint.

Catch up on Flashpoint here.