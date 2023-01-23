Morning 4: 22-year-old man’s body found on freeway near Detroit/Dearborn border -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit.

Read the report here.

Tickets on sale for 2023 Detroit Grand Prix that’s returning to streets of downtown

Tickets are officially on sale for the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear -- the first Grand Prix in decades to actually take place on the streets of Detroit.

Learn more here.

Gunman in California Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear

Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations, slayings that sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide.

The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in the van that authorities say he used to flee after being prevented from attacking another dance hall. The mayor of Monterey Park said Tran may have frequented the dance hall he attacked.

Read more here.

Wayne State University program provides free Narcan in vending machines

A Wayne State University program is working to help people overdosing on an opioid, one vending machine at a time.

Narcan vending machines are becoming more and more popular. It’s like your ordinary vending machine but instead of being filled with snacks, there are doses of life-saving medicine.

See the story here.