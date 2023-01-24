34º

Detroit Pistons organization visit Farmington Hills Holocaust center

Zekelman Holocaust Center invites public to tour museum free of charge Friday

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons organization toured the Zekelman Holocaust Center Tuesday.

About 100 of its staff members visited the museum in Farmington Hills and heard from a Holocaust survivor, and participated in a panel discussion with Reverend Wendell Anthony of the NAACP.

The Pistons’ Vice President of Equity and Inclusion, Stefan Welch, said the outing is part of their commitment to learning about the dangers of unchecked hate and what we can all do to create a better world.

“As an organization, you’ll often hear us say Pistons’ power humanity, and a big part of powering humanity and utilizing our platform is to really learn, right,” said Welch. “So we’re really big on experiential learning and getting our people together to really ask questions, talk with each other, share shared experiences, and so that’s why we do this work.”

The Zekelman Holocaust Center invites the public to tour the museum free of charge Friday (Jan. 27).

It’s in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

