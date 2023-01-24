‘It’s been awful’: Family wants answers for Michigan man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Months of investigating have given an Ann Arbor family precious few answers in the mysterious freeway death of their loved one.

Michigan State Police say Trevor Woolery was killed in October in a hit-and-run near Ann Arbor.

But Woolery’s family doesn’t understand how he ended up near the ramp of eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23.

“He just ends up dead on the freeway,” said Trevor Woolery’s sister Rebecca Woolery. “Like how?”

Rebecca Woolery is desperately trying to figure out what led up to her brother’s mysterious death.

“He’s my younger brother, and I think anybody that has a younger brother knows that they’re the best thing in the world,” she said.

Time has stood still since Trevor Woolery’s body was discovered in October. The 30-year-old was found in a ditch next to the ramp of eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23 near Ann Arbor.

“It doesn’t make any sense how he could disappear out of nowhere in the middle of the day and then just end up like this,” said Rebecca Woolery.

MSP says Trevor Woolery was killed in a hit-and-run on the freeway, but his sister doesn’t understand how her little brother ended up there.

“That week, he had been using an Uber to get around, and his phone had shut off eight hours before someone may have seen him being struck in the road, and that’s unusual too because he never shut off his phone, and it never came back on,” she said.

Months later, the family has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

“It’s been awful,” Rebecca Woolery said. “I hardly sleep. Every time I close my eyes, I dream about him on the road, and I wonder where he was all day, and it’s hard to really grieve when you just want to know what happened and what he went through.”

Michigan State Police are looking for a 2008-2013 white Dodge Caravan that may have some possible damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 810-227-1051 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.