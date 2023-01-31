Inkster woman loses life savings to thieves pretending to be members of law enforcement

INKSTER, Mich. – Police say thieves are pretending to be members of law enforcement to get your money, which is precisely what happened to an Inkster woman who said she lost her life savings because of it.

The sophisticated scam targets people all over Metro Detroit, costing some victims lots of money.

“I spent all my money,” said Sheryl Byrd.

Byrd spent her life savings after she received a phone call from what she thought was the Inkster police. The fake officers told her to buy gift cards or face prosecution.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard put out a warning about this scam.

“Whether they say you missed being on a jury and if you don’t put up some money, somebody will come to your door or the IRS, the FBI, or the sheriff’s office or whatever the case may be,” said Bouchard. “If somebody is trying to intimidate you or provide immediate enumeration, it’s a scam.

Watch the video above for the full story.