1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person was killed with another person injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Thursday (Feb. 2) as police are investigating a shooting on Montrose Street that left a 20-year-old man dead and another one injured with a graze wound.

“It’s tragic, it’s sad,” said Charles Scott II. “It’s like, I know how it feels to lose somebody you know, and I don’t know who they were, but I know they had to mean something.”

Police got the call about the shooting around 8:53 a.m. Once officers made it to the scene, they quickly realized that another person had also been grazed by bullets the next block over.

“It’s kind of weird that that happened like that because the whole house was up, and we really didn’t hear nothing,” Scott said.

The Detroit Police Department is now searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

“Detectives are working hard, talking to everyone they can, and looking for all the evidence that they can, all the information that they can, and they’re working really hard to track down whoever’s responsible for this crime,” said Detroit police Lt. Jeffery Hahn.

The entire incident remains under investigation. But neighbors like TJ insist it’s nothing new.

“Stuff like this happens all the time, for real,” said TJ. “It be really like, sometimes you get used to it, seeing this stuff out on the block and all that. So, it’s crazy we have to change the environment.”

Police are in the very early stages of the investigation, but Local 4 will keep you updated on any updates as they become available.