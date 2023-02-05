Morning 4: Community mourns the violent death of Detroit child -- and more stories

Family gathers to remember 5-year-old Ethan Belcher who died in case of abuse

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Family, friends gather in Detroit to remember 5-year-old killed in case of child abuse

A vigil was held for the 5-year-old Detroit boy who died in the child abuse case that’s led to calls for change.

Family and friends gathered Saturday outside the Detroit house where police say Ethan Belcher was killed on Jan. 22.

West Michigan’s Meijer Gardens to feature 7,500 tropical butterflies this spring

The Fred & Dorothy Fitcher Butterflies exhibit of over 7,000 tropical butterflies will be at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids beginning in March.

The highly anticipated exhibition takes place every March and April and is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibit in the U.S.

Everything we know after missing Pioneer High School student found dead in Ann Arbor

Officials provided several updates throughout the week after a Pioneer High School student went missing and was found dead on the Ann Arbor school’s property.

‘It’s been so fun to perform for them’: Beetlejuice: The Musical takes over Detroit Opera House

f you like stripes and you’re into ghosts, there’s a Broadway show to die for. Beetlejuice: The Musical is taking over the Detroit Opera House.

Learn more about the show here.