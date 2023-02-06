81-year-old Oakland County man dies in ice sailboat crash on Pontiac Lake

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 81-year-old Oakland County man died on Sunday after his ice sailboat crashed on Pontiac Lake.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Dan Erwin Campbell, 81, of Independence Township died on Sunday while he was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat and crashed.

Officials say he made it to the easternmost part of Pontiac Lake and was approximately 100 yards from shore when he crashed just before 12 p.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but police believe the 81-year-old hit his head on the ice.

Campbell was wearing a helmet and a face shield at the time of the crash.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.