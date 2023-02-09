Dashcam footage captures chase, fiery crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Dramatic dashcam footage from a Wyandotte police officer captured a car bursting into flames following a chase throughout Wayne County.

The chase started in Wyandotte but ended in Detroit.

“Officers observed this vehicle driving like a maniac,” said Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton. “Okay, so he’s driving before he even sees the police. He’s driving at over 80 miles an hour, disregarding traffic control devices.”

Hamilton said it all started on Feb. 2 when 28-year-old Karar Nasser Al-Bedairi allegedly took off when police tried pulling him over near Fort and Oak streets in Wyandotte.

“This guy accelerates to speeds upwards, exceeding 116 miles an hour,” Hamilton said. “He blows through intersections like they don’t exist. And finally, it caught up to them at Fort and Oakwood and the City of Detroit when he crashed into a pole.”

Following the crash and explosion, officers quickly transitioned from arrest to rescue mode, pulling the man right out of the car before the dangerous eruption could occur.

“They start trying to rescue this person because they can tell he’s trapped in the vehicle,” Hamilton said. “They start using fire extinguishers. They probably exhausted five or six fire extinguishers just to rescue this man.”

Believe it or not, the driver is fine but is now in a lot of trouble as it turns out he had 15 outstanding warrants.

“He has a warrant for strangulation, a warrant with assault with a deadly weapon, and many more violent warrants,” Hamilton said.

Amazingly, no one died. Hamilton says current pursuit restrictions enable these criminals, so something has to change to prevent this from happening. There’s no telling what may happen the next time.