Police seek man wanted in indecent exposure incident in Westland

Victims drove to Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct to receive aid

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The Westland Police Department is seeking information about a suspect wanted in an indecent exposure incident. (Westland Police Department)

DETROIT – The Westland Police Department is seeking information about a suspect wanted in an indecent exposure incident.

The incident occurred Sunday (Dec. 18) at 5:43 p.m. when the man entered a business located at 7210 N Middlebelt Road in Westland.

The man loitered in the store for about 20 minutes before lifting his shirt with his pants pulled down, exposing his genitals before leaving the store.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, 6′1″ with a thin build, short black hair wearing a tan jacket with black jogger pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-713-3706 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

