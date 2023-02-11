Detroit man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman will go to trial

DETROIT – A video of a Detroit man assaulting and kidnapping a woman was played in court on Friday before a judge decided whether or not to send the case to trial.

The video is disturbing and sends shockwaves throughout Metro Detroit as a man slams a woman into the side of a van and then forces her inside it.

What looked like an abduction occurred Christmas night in an alleyway off 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. Detroit police identified the man in the video as Quintin Dorrough.

Dorrough appeared in court on Friday, Feb. 10, facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence. The video was played inside 36th District Judge Kenneth King’s courtroom.

What looks like a random abduction was actually an act of domestic violence. The two had a relationship. Dorrough and the woman were at a Christmas party, they argued, and she began to walk.

The victim says she was so afraid of Dorrough that she tried to hide from him as she walked. That’s when, police say, Dorrough pulled up alongside her and forced her into the van, where she says he assaulted her several times.

“She said she hides from him, he’s driving around looking for her, she says she’s walking down an alleyway, and he pulls up on her again,” said Michael Jamison of the Detroit police.

King decided there was enough evidence to have Dorrough bound over to Wayne County Circuit Court to face trial.

Officials say the victim was offered services and help as a victim of domestic violence, and Local 4 has learned she is not participating in the prosecution.