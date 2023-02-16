Hundreds gather to honor Michigan State University mass shooting victims in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Hundreds gathered to remember their fellow Spartans that were shot and killed Monday on the campus of Michigan State University.

The first thing you noticed Wednesday (Feb. 15) was the quiet, solemn walk for thousands across campus to gather only the dull whine of a generator.

No hubbub of voices, no talking, and then spontaneously, with no call to do so, the crowd knelt on the ground, waiting for words of comfort and hope.

“We are gathered tonight to, first of all, to remember those we have lost,” said Pastor Curt Dwyer. “Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (a Spartan herself) told the students she’d been at Sparrow Hospital Wednesday.

“I’ll tell you I met with two survivors today, one of whom told me he wanted to share with you that a fellow Spartan took off his shirt and pressed on his chest and saved his life,” said Whitmer.

MSU Treasure Tom Izzo, as only he can, comforted those in attendance.

“Whatever you’re feeling, it’s all valid,” said Izzo. “Emotions are different for each and every person. I cry in front of my team. I cry on national TV don’t be afraid to show your emotions. We all process trauma in a very different way. I’m just glad we’re all here together tonight.”

Izzo’s sentiments of togetherness brought the community even closer.

“Man, I think people need people to talk to and process with and grieve with,” said Zach Cunningham. “Being alone certainly isn’t helpful. So anytime you can get with others is helpful.”

Afterward, the university had counselors on hand ready to talk and therapy dogs whose fluff and sweetness tried to ease the ache.

A press briefing will be held Thursday morning to keep everyone up to date on the investigation.

Watch: Vigil at Michigan State University ‘Rock’ in honor of students killed during mass shooting

More: University of Michigan vigil in honor of 3 Michigan State students who were killed in mass shooting

Read: Michigan State University shooter pleaded guilty to firearm charge in 2019: Everything we know