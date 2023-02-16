US Customs and Border Protection’s Detroit Field Office gives inside look at item’s seized in 2022

DETROIT – Drugs, guns, and ammunition were just some of the items seized at the border in 2022 by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Detroit Field Office.

The agency held a news conference Thursday (Feb. 16) to announce a recap of the past year.

Among the statistics presented, Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry said there was a notable increase in the amount of cocaine and methamphetamine seized.

“We seized over a thousand pounds of cocaine, which was a 320% increase from the previous year,” said Perry. “(And) 543 pounds of methamphetamine, which was a 2,000% increase from 2021.”

They made the busts using highly trained professionals, technology, and other resources.

“It could be canines, it could be very advanced x-ray systems in addition to highly sophisticated computer systems that we have,” Perry said.

In the past year, they’ve also confiscated counterfeit items. Perry explained why it’s an integral part of enforcement.

“These counterfeit commodities are often used by criminal enterprises to support criminal activities (and) terrorism, so by us enforcing those intellectual property laws, we’re keeping the country safe,” Perry said.

With another international crossing in the works, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Perry said the office is committed to keeping everyone safe.

“We’d like everyone to know that CPD is on the job every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, trying to protect our nation,” Perry said.