Morning 4: Whitmer shares plan for MSU community, Michigan after mass shooting -- and other news

(Al Goldis, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Gov. Whitmer shares her plan for leading state after Michigan State mass shooting

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer opened up in an interview on Friday, five days after a gunman opened fire at her alma mater Michigan State University.

Whitmer was again tasked with leading the state of Michigan through another school shooting.

Live stream: Funeral mass held for Brian Fraser, Michigan State University shooting victim

Stream: Funeral mass held for Alexandria Verner, Michigan State University shooting victim

Recall Roundup: IKEA chairs, dog food, other recalls to know from last week

From prescription dog food to cleaning products. We listed all of the recalls you need to know.

New options for Michigan State University students ahead of return back to campus

Michigan State University students will be given a credit/no credit option for the spring semester.

The university announced Friday (Feb. 17) afternoon, saying they will be able to opt out of getting a grade for their classes this semester. Students have the entire semester to make that decision.

Classes will resume Monday (Feb. 20), one week after the deadly shooting.

University of Michigan’s School of Education renamed after family donates $55M

The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the renaming of the School of Education in recognition of gifts from the Marsal family that totaled more than $55 million.

