Sunshine continues for Metro Detroit for the first part of the weekend - What to expect

After we ended of the day on Friday with a little bit of sunshine, we’re going to keep the sunshine into the forecast as we work through at the first part of the weekend.

High pressure will have control the forecast as we work throughout our Saturday, that means lots of sunshine is in store for the region. A southerly flow will warm us up as we head throughout the day, high temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Saturday afternoon.

Expect the clouds to increase as we work through the evening and into the overnight hours tonight. We will remain dry as we head throughout the overnight hours as well, with overnight lows dropping to right around the freezing mark, heading for the lower 30s by early tomorrow morning

As we work through the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the clouds into the forecast as we see a weak disturbance roll through the region. This disturbance will have just a little bit of moisture to work with, so we will bring in a chance of a stray snowflake or raindrop as we head throughout the morning hours. The southerly flow will continue, high temperatures heading into the upper 40s to near 50° by Sunday afternoon.

As we head into the first part of next week, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast as we work through our Monday. A little bit cooler behind that upper-level disturbance for the end of the weekend, high temperatures heading for the lower 40 by Monday afternoon.

An active weather pattern moves into the forecast for the middle of next week, as we will see a few disturbances roll through the region.

Expect a mix of rain and snow to move in the region as we work throughout our Tuesday, high temperatures heading for the middle 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

We will keep the chance of rain and snow showers into the forecast as we head throughout our Wednesday, colder temperatures working into the region with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

A better chance of a wintry mixed precipitation moves in as we work throughout our Thursday. High temperatures remaining in the low 40s by Thursday afternoon before we bring some drier weather into the region for the end of next week. We will keep mostly cloudy skies into the forecast, high temperatures heading for the lower 30s by Friday afternoon.