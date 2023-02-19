40º

Michigan State Police investigating fiery fatal crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills

1 dead after being rear ended on Saturday

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fiery car crash on I-696 where one person was killed.

The fatal crash occurred on Feb. 18 at 9:40 a.m. on I-696 west of Halsted Road in Farmington Hills.

According to the authorities, the driver of a passenger car was traveling westbound on I-696, approaching I-96, when they were rear-ended by another vehicle. The at-fault vehicle stopped on the left shoulder, with both occupants uninjured. The driver who was rear-ended lost control of their car which resulted in being ran off the road, hitting a tree head-on, which caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver was trapped inside the burning vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation, and the authorities say they are forwarding the case to the prosecutor for review.

