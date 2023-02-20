7-year-old boy injured when shots fired into Detroit home

DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy was injured over the weekend when shots were fired into a home on Detroit’s west side.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, a person standing in front of a home on Braile Street, near Tireman Avenue, fired shots into the home, police report. A 7-year-old boy inside the home was struck by the gunfire.

First responders arrived and took the boy to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police did not share details about the boy’s specific injuries.

Police are still investigating this incident. No other details have been provided at this time.