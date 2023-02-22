Morning 4: How each Metro Detroit county will be affected by the mid-week winter storm -- and other news

Metro Detroit under ice, winter storm warnings as storm hits Wednesday: What to expect

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

The Livingston County Cold Case Team is investigating these cases

There are several cases that the Livingston County Cold Case Team is investigating or assisting with.

Each homicide occurred in Livingston County. Three case were originally investigated by the Livington County Sheriff’s Office, one case by Michigan State Police and one by the Green Oak Township Police Department.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office established its cold case unit in 2009. Since then, retired law enforcement officers have worked to solve those cases and bring closure to families.

Learn more here.

Man gets rare felony after beating puppy to ‘hold his partner captive,’ Genesee County sheriff says

A man has been charged with a rare felony after he was caught on a hidden video camera viciously beating a puppy in order to force his partner of eight years to give him what he wanted, according to the Genesee County sheriff.

Read the report here.

Metro Detroit ice storm could create ‘dangerous’ driving conditions: How to prepare

A mid-week winter storm is approaching Metro Detroit and is expected to bring ice, rain, freezing rain and snow to the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Michigan State Police are encouraging drivers to prepare for the storm and warning that it could “lead to dangerous driving conditions and power outages.”

Read more here.

Driver struck by road sign that was hit by other car, flew through his windshield in Oakland County

A driver was struck by a flying road sign that was hit by another car and smashed through his windshield in Oakland County, police said.

See more here.