I-696 to close this weekend in Oakland County: What drivers need to know

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County to prepare for a traffic shift which will have both directions of I-696 sharing the westbound side.

The closure will be a part of the Rebuilding Michigan project, which will begin Friday (Feb. 24) at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27), westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 to prepare the freeway for setting up the traffic shift.

Once the reopening occurs Monday, westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 will have two lanes open through the fall season.

The Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696 will remain closed through late fall.

On Friday (March 10) through the fall season, eastbound I-696 from I-275 to US-24 (Telegraph Road) will have traffic shifted onto the westbound side with two lanes open in each direction.

The $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project includes rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).

Eastbound I-696 will be rebuilt from I-275 to Evergreen Road, and westbound lanes will be rebuilt in 2024. Click here to learn more.

The $275 million investment will support 3,500 jobs.