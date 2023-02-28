Metro Detroiters spend day 5 in the dark as power has not been restored

The number of people still in the dark has been fluctuating all day. At the time of the article’s publication, that number was around 47,000.

Mark Ziegler is one of many patiently waiting for power to be restored in Westland.

“It’s been a long time,” said Ziegler. “It’s very, very frustrating. I’m just wishing that they will hurry up and find out where we are here on their grid and give us some power back.”

Ziegler’s been using a generator to power certain items in his home.

“It’s not fun,” Ziegler said. “What we do is we’re running it to keep our refrigerator and freezer up here running constantly.”

But the solution will only last for a while as, on the other hand, Melvin Taylor has to stay warm in his car.

“Now it’s freezing rain again,” said Taylor. “My power is still out. I got to stay in the car and keep the car warm.”

Unfortunately, he’s been in this situation time and time again.

“It’s freezing,” Taylor said. “It’s bad. The wind blows out, and the power goes out. It rains, and the power goes out. When it freezing rain, the power goes out.”

This time it’s so bad that he’s decided to pack up and move to Texas.

“I’m Done,” Taylor said. “Texas has a lot of power outages, but I rather go there. At least they go on stuff.”

With how frequently the outages happen, Taylor wonders if there’s a bigger problem.

“Power has been out 40 times over here,” Taylor said.

After seeing similar patterns, Ziegler wonders the same thing.

“I been here since 1982, and we’re constantly the last people on the block to ever get power,” Ziegler said. “It’s like they can’t find our transformer or whatever is going on.”

DTE says it all boils down to specific equipment in the area and other factors. Unfortunately, Ziegler got the news that power would be out at least until Wednesday, making it a full week in the dark.