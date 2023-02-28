Residents asked to cover toilets with Saran Wrap in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Officials in one Metro Detroit community posed an unusual request as they asked residents to cover their toilets with Saran Wrap.

One neighbor said he would put the seat down.

Not every day do you get a notice asking you to close your toilet lid or cover your toilet with garbage bags or plastic wrap.

Priya Mann: “Have you heard of a request like this?”

Resident: “No.”

The City of Hazel Park’s Department of Public Works is launching a pilot program inspecting sanitary sewer pipes in the rear area of homes.

While this request is rare, it’s not unheard of.

“There is a little notice about toilets because a bowl holds water, and the equipment can create different levels of pressure,” said Hazel Park Water Sewer Superintendent Tim Young.

Contractors are looking for deficiencies and damaged pipes.

Local 4 went old school for a breakdown of the process.

DPW has divided the city into a dozen sections. The first includes about 150 homes west from I-75 to the city border from Woodward Heights to 10 Mile Road.

“They’re just looking out for our best interests, I guess,” said one resident.