35º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Update: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

Damajea Sigman last seen on Feb. 27

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Girl, Missing Teenager, Missing Teen, Southfield Police Department, Southfield Police, Southfield
Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Damajea Sigman has been returned home safely.

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Damajea Sigman was last seen Monday (Feb. 27) at 4:30 p.m. riding a maroon bicycle.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Damajea SigmanDetails
Age15
Height5′7″
HairLong black braids
Weight150 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter