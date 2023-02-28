Update: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Damajea Sigman has been returned home safely.

Damajea Sigman was last seen Monday (Feb. 27) at 4:30 p.m. riding a maroon bicycle.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Damajea Sigman Details Age 15 Height 5′7″ Hair Long black braids Weight 150 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

