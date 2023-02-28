Update: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Damajea Sigman has been returned home safely.
Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Damajea Sigman was last seen Monday (Feb. 27) at 4:30 p.m. riding a maroon bicycle.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.
|Damajea Sigman
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′7″
|Hair
|Long black braids
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.