Detroit man charged in murder of friend’s 1-year-old daughter

DETROIT – A 37-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 1-year-old girl.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged LeRoy Metoyer III, a 37-year-old man from Detroit, with the murder of Justice Starks, a 1-year-old girl.

According to officials, Metoyer was allegedly caring for a friend’s 1-year-old daughter at a Detroit residence on Nov. 29, 2022, when he assaulted her.

Medics were called to the scene and transported Starks to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and died on Dec. 1, 2022.

The prosecutor’s office says the Wayne County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Metoyer has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Saturday, March 4, in the 36th District Court.

His probable cause conference will take place on March 13 and his preliminary examination will be on March 20.

The prosecutor’s office says more complete facts and evidence will be placed on record in court at the preliminary examination.