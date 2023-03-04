43º

Driver without license kills woman on snowy I-96 in Detroit crash

Woman was outside her crashed car when she was hit

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – A driver without a license killed a woman who was outside of her vehicle after she crashed on westbound I-96 Saturday morning in Detroit.

Michigan State Police Metro South Post is investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday, March 4, at approximately 7:53 a.m. on westbound I-96 near Evergreen Road in Detroit.

According to police, a woman driving on westbound I-96 lost control of her car, crashed and got out of her car.

Officials say a 21-year-old woman from Southfield was driving at a high speed, lost control of her vehicle and T-boned the car in the previous crash -- striking the woman who was outside of her car.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the 21-year-old at-fault driver does not have a driver’s license. She was transported to the hospital, according to police.

The driver who was struck outside of her car was pronounced dead on the scene.

“This was another tragic crash that could have been avoided,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “We want to remind everyone to stay in your car after a crash. However, the at fault driver should have not even been on the road in the first place.”

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they are working to locate the family of the victim.

